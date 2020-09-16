Watch: NXT's Shotzi Blackheart Uses Staple Gun on Herself Ahead of Match With Io Shirai

✖

At this point, Shotzi Blackheart has proven that she's not intimidated by anyone, even if that anyone we're referring to is the NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. Blackheart will face off against Shirai on tonight's NXT, and Shirai offered up a compliment to Blackheart after the match was made, saying she liked her while also adding "don't make me hurt you". That didn't sit so well with Blackheart, who took to social media to share a video of her responding to those words in a very unexpected way. That would be showing Shirai she doesn't fear pain by stapling a piece of paper with the words hurt me to her chest with a staple gun, and you can watch the full video below.

That's right, Blackheart stapled a message to her chest, and not just once mind you but several times. If she wanted to make a point about pain we think she got the message across in spades.

The video posted with the caption "Hurt me. @shirai_io @WWENXT @wwe #WWENXT", and you can watch it all below.

Blackheart has held her own against everyone in NXT thus far, and we are looking forward to seeing what she can do in a one. onone against the NXT Women's Champion tonight. Who knows, maybe that tank of hers will need to get a Championship gold upgrade soon.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Two massive title clashes headline a huge edition of NXT as Damian Priest defends the North American Championship against Timothy Thatcher, while Breezango look to hold on to the NXT Tag Team Titles against Imperium. Elsewhere, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faces Shotzi Blackheart in non-title action and the unlikely duo of Drake Maverick & Killian Dain team up to battle The Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish. Catch it all tonight at 8/C on USA Network!"

Here's what is on deck for tonight:

NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Damian Priest vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Breezango vs Imperium

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Shotzi Blackheart

Drake Maverick and Killian Dawn vs Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

