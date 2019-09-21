Watch: Ric Flair Appears On ESPN College Gameday

For the second time in the last three weeks, a WWE star appeared on ESPN’s College Gameday this morning.

With the ESPN crew in Georgia for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game tonight, Flair stopped by to show support for the Bulldogs. Having long been a resident of Georgia, Flair showed his support by wearing a red and white robe.

Flair spoke about being a fan of the Bulldogs during the appearance. The crew asked him about what position in football he would have liked to play. He mentioned linebacker would be his ideal spot, but he also said that he was an offensive guard back when he actually played. Oh, and of course, there were several “woos” mixed in.

As mentioned, this marks the second time in three weeks that a WWE star has appeared on Gameday, with The Undertaker appearing two weeks ago in Austin, Texas.

With Gameday having been in Ames, Iowa last week for the Iowa vs. Iowa State game, it’s too bad that Seth Rollins didn’t make an appearance in his home state (Rollins is a noted Hawkeye fan). That now seems like a missed opportunity and WWE could have made it three for three this week.

Either way, these are always great promotional opportunities for the company, and the ESPN crew even talked about the rapper Offset having been on SmackDown this past Tuesday night with Flair during the show.

Flair is advertised as appearing on the SmackDown on FOX debut in just under two weeks on October 4th. This despite his ongoing disagreements with WWE over the use of “The Man” monicker.