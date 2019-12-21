Watch: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Attacks After SmackDown Went Off The Air

While viewers of FOX didn’t get an appearance of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt during WWE SmackDown last night, those who attended the show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York did.

Following the show’s conclusion, which saw Daniel Bryan and The Miz emerge victorious over Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin, Wyatt made his entrance. It had just been announced that following Ziggler tapping out to the figure four leglock, the other three men who would face-off in a triple threat match next week to determine a number one contender to face Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble next month in Houston.

Wyatt looked to attack absolutely everyone in the ring and did so to the crowd’s delight. Check out the footage below, courtesy of several social media postings.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt makes his appearance after #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5xjJerVV1Y — ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟♛🥀(1.6K) (@RJStylesB2R) December 21, 2019

Another video of The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacking Daniel Bryan, The Miz, King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler#SmackDownpic.twitter.com/6MM2gql4Df — ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟♛🥀(1.6K) (@RJStylesB2R) December 21, 2019

Which of these three men would you like to see wrestle Wyatt for the championship at the Royal Rumble?