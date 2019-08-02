Watch: WWE’s Tribute to Harley Race

WWE has just released a tribute video to the late Hall of Famer, Harley Race.

Race passed away on Thursday after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He was 76 years old. Check out the video below, which will undoubtedly be played this coming week on both WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown Live.

Race was one of the greatest heavyweight champions in the history of pro wrestling, having held the NWA title eight times. During the course of an in-ring career that spanned over 30 years, Race had memorable feuds with Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Terry Funk, and numerous other fellow legends and wrestling hall of famers.

WWE inducted Race into their Hall of Fame in 2004. He was also a member of the NWA Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, the WCW Hall of Fame, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.