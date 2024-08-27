Watch: WWE NXT’s Noam Dar Uses Oasis’s “Morning Glory” For Indie Entrance Theme

Oasis has reunited. The historic English rock band duo of Liam and Noel Gallagher announced Tuesday morning that they would be getting back together for a United Kingdom concert tour in Summer 2025, ending a break up that lasted for the past 15 years. Oasis helped define the Britpop genre, reaching massive levels of critical acclaim and fan sentiment throughout the 1990s and 2000s thanks to cross-generational tracks like “Champagne Supernova” and “Wonderwall.” The band’s musical influence permeated through all corners of pop culture, including professional wrestling, as one of their most famous songs was previously utilized as one WWE superstar’s independent theme.

Noam Dar Utilized Oasis’s “Morning Glory” Before WWE

Noam Dar needs a little time to wake up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before signing with WWE in 2016, Noam Dar made a name for himself across the United Kingdom’s independent circuit. He especially found success in PROGRESS Wrestling, competing at that British indie’s first show and regularly popping back up over the next three years. There, he utilized Oasis’s “Morning Glory” for his entrance.

Below is Dar’s entrance from PROGRESS Chapter 14: THUNDERBASTARD where he utilized a mash-up of Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?” before leading into “Morning Glory” by Oasis.

“Oh, Liam without a doubt. 100 percent,” Dar said in a 2016 interview when asked which of the Oasis duo he thinks would make for a better pro wrestler. “Liam, if you want to come and be my tag-team partner in WWE then get in touch. We’ll have a ball.”

Dar is currently a member of the WWE NXT roster where he leads the Meta-Four, a faction comprised of himself, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, and Oro Mensah. Dar initially entered the US-based NXT as the NXT Heritage Cup winner, holding the unique prize on three separate occasions.

Prior to this, Dar was a member of the now-defunct cruiserweight division. He competed in the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic, a 2016 bracket-style tournament that crowned the first WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Dar advanced to the quarter-finals but was ultimately eliminated by Zack Sabre Jr. After a couple of years wrestling on WWE Monday Night Raw as part of the cruiserweight division, Dar leapt to NXT UK upon the brand’s weekly television launch, challenging Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Championship on the first episode of NXT UK TV.