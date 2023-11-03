Watch: WWE NXT Star Uses Journey's "Separate Ways" as Entrance Music During Dark Match

Licensed music and professional wrestling have had their relationship status on "complicated" for decades. Top stars on the independent circuit tend to use notable tracks for their non-televised events, as evident by MJF walking out to "Trophies" by Drake during his rookie years, but those tunes rarely follow them to the national stage. Companies like WWE and All Elite Wrestling with a televised platform have to pay licensing fees to use familiar music, which can range from a one-time cost to a big figure for each time it is used. That's why most professional wrestling companies make their own music for their talent, or vice versa, talent commissions their own themes to bring with them.

While licensed music is a no-go on WWE TV, that doesn't mean the company can't experiment with it when the cameras are not rolling.

WWE NXT's Brooks Jensen Uses Journey's "Separate Ways"

(Photo: WWE, JOURNEY)

Some day, love will find you.

As shared on social media, Brooks Jensen wrestled a dark match earlier this week and entered to "Separate Ways" by Journey. Because this match did not make its way to either WWE NXT or NXT Level Up, WWE will not pay a licensing fee for it.

You can watch Jensen's entrance below...

This marks an extremely rare circumstance for WWE, as the company rarely even experiments with licensed music in areas where they can get away with it. When WWE does outright use licensed music, it is typically saved for those at the very top of the card like Ronda Rousey ("Bad Reputation" by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) or CM Punk ("Cult of Personality" by Living Colour). Jensen is a former titleholder in his own right but is a ways away from the main roster's world title picture.

Licensed music is most commonly used in AEW. Multiple stars across Tony Khan's roster use familiar tracks for their themes, like Orange Cassidy ("Jane" by Jefferson Starship), Ruby Soho ("Ruby Soho" by Rancid), Hook ("The Chairman's Intent" by Action Bronson), and Saraya ("Zombified" by Falling In Reverse). AEW has also had a couple of one-off usages of pricey songs for Bryan Danielson ("The Final Countdown" by Europe) and The Gunns ("Many Men" by 50 Cent).

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Brooks Jensen using "Separate Ways" going forward.

WWE NXT returns on Tuesday, November 7th.