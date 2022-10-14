Watch: WWE SmackDown's Hit Row Takes Aim at Legado Del Fantasma With 50 Cent Inspired Diss Track

WWE had a few surprises up its sleeve during its SmackDown season premiere last week, and that included the long-awaited main roster call-up of Legado Del Fantasma. The group also got a new member, as Zelina Vega made her return to SmackDown alongside them, and they would attack Hit Row in their big debut. Hit Row is obviously looking for some payback during tonight's episode, but Top Dolla took things a step further and dished out a full Legado Del Fantasma diss track and video set to the beat of 50 Cent's Back Down diss. Dolla even brings up Legado's old teammate Elektra Lopez in the track, and you can find the full video below.

Top Dolla talks about how cowardly it was for Legado to ambush Hit Row and added that Vega is going to get dragged out when B-Fab finds her. He also mentions Drew McIntyre, leaving Legado Del Fantasma in NXT, and the group's removal of Lopez, at one point saying "didn't you have a different mamacita, didn't you promise her that you would never leave her". You can find some of the verses below.

"It's easy to see when you look at me,

If you look closely Dolla don't back down,

Legagdo caught us lackin, that's true last week...,

When B finds Zelina, she got' get dragged out,

You snuck Hit Row, that's low fasho,

We in Nola this time and I'm gonna act out,

Legado I see ya'll still want beef,

That's cool, Ima come find y'all a** at SmackDown!

Ready or not here we come,

You chose the wrong one, I'm the chosen one, and no,

I don't mean like Drew McIntyre,

Ya'll coulda just said hi if ya'll was that inspired,

We left ya'll in NXT,

And like a hood oven ya'll stood by us to make sure that you could get some heat,

Didn't you have a different mamacita,

Didn't you promise her that you would never leave her,

What happened to all that 'La Familia',

Sangre de mi Sangre, it sound familiar,

The SUV must've been Elektra's Uber ride,

Ya'll dropped her off before ya'll let Zelina start to drive,

See me, straight shootin,

When I got released, I had a long line of people that wanted me,

And I said nah I need Tehuti and Bri,

So kick rocks if you not trynna take on the whole OG3"

You can tune into tonight's SmackDown to see what happens next between Hit Row and Legado, but if this video is anything to go by, this rivalry should be one of the more intense battles on SmackDown.

