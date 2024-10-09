Watch: WWE Teases New Superstar With Wonder Woman Meets 300 Mini-Movie

WWE's had a rather busy free agent season over the past few months, and tonight's episode of NXT actually saw two of WWE's latest signings get the spotlight in Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. They aren't the only signings WWE has been teasing though, and tonight the newest addition to the elite NXT Women's Division received a cinematic teaser video that played out like a Wonder Woman meets 300 mini-movie. The teaser shows Delta Brady facing four opponents in a dystopian city, and she absolutely decimates them in thrilling cinematic fashion. You can watch the full teaser in all its glory in the video below.

One Versus Everyone

The teaser begins with Delta walking down the path toward four opponents, and they get the call to charge at her and keep her from her destination. Things don't go very well for them though, as one by one they all get taken down with brutal efficiency. The first challenger gets knocked out with a powerful punch to the face that knocks her out cold, and the person that runs in behind her meets a wall with a vicious clothesline.



The third person up gets picked up with ease and then slammed down to the ground, and that leaves her last opponent. Delta walks over to the last person left, grabs her by the throat, and delivers a massive chokeslam that leaves a crater in the ground before walking off towards her ultimate goal. You can watch the full video above.

Who Is Delta Brady?

(Photo: WWE)

Brady has been wrestling as part of Riot City Wrestling (RCW) for several years, debuting in 2021. She has since held the RCW Women's Championship and the RCW Championship, which led to Riot combining the Champions to become the new RCW Grand Championship. Not super long after that Title's creation, Brady was reportedly signed by WWE, and now her debut is right around the corner.



Reports say that Brady impressed WWE officials at the Elimination Chamber WWE tryouts, which led to her being offered a contract. She was allowed to finish out her remaining dates in Australia before heading stateside to debut in NXT, and with two teases having now been aired, she is likely to make her WWE debut either next week or the week after, or at Halloween Havoc, which takes place at the end of the month.



Debuts are typically slated for bigger episodes like premieres or special events, but right now WWE is all about making this first month on The CW as big as it can be, and having yet another big debut happen during one of the weekly episodes would certainly be a way to do that. Stephanie Vaquer recently made her debut on TV, and Giulia made her debut at No Mercy, so it just remains to be seen which route WWE goes with Delta.

Whenever she shows up, it's bound to be epic, especially if this video is any indication of the impact she will have on an already talented roster. You can already come up with a few big match-ups that would deliver in the ring, but before those can happen, Delta has to make her actual debut.



Are you excited for Delta Brady in WWE NXT?