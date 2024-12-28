Watch: WWE’s Bloodline Attacks and Superstars Share Emotional Moment with Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee’s Kids After SmackDown Goes Off Air

Last night’s WWE SmackDown closed out the main show with a showdown between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, but somehow even more happened after the cameras stopped rolling. When SmackDown went off air, fans got a match between Jey Uso and American Made’s Chad Gable, but that was just the prologue, as not only did fans get an attack on Uso from The Bloodline, but they also ended up getting an amazing moment featuring Jey, Braun Strowman, and Sami Zayn with the children and families of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee. You can watch both in the clips above and below (via Matt Kempke).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first video (above) shows the end of the match between Jey and Gable, and Jey would get the pin and the win. The celebration was unfortunately cut short though by Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline, including Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu. They attacked Jey and then set up a table in the corner, but that’s when Strowman and Zayn showed up to make the save, armed with chairs and kendo sticks.

Zayn got rid of Fatu with a chair shot while Strowman knocked Sikoa out of the ring with the Kendo Stick. Then Strowman lit up Tonga with strikes from the Kendo Stick before Jey put him through the table with a spear.

After the Bloodline was cleared out, Braun, Jey, and Sami stayed in the ring and revealed that the families of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee were in attendance. Strowman went and picked up his godson Nash and brought him into the ring while introducing Jojo and the family to the crowd.

“I want to say thank ya’ll for the continued love and support for my family outside of here with this man. I’ve had an unbelievably rough couple of last years,” Strowman said. “I thought my career was over with my neck injury. I’ve lost two of my best friends in this industry in the last four years, and what keeps me moving and doing this every night are these kids and every single one of ya’ll give me the strength to push trough this unbelievable pain that I’m in because I freaking love this, I love them, and I love every single one of ya’ll. I wish you many many blessings in 2025, but we’re not done.”

Jey then introduce Luke Harper’s (Brodie Lee) kids and brought them into the ring, saying they had the Wyatt Family for real and then called them the next Bloodline for real. They all joined together with Jey to hit the Yeets to his theme music with the crowd, and you can watch that moment play out in the clip above as well.

These moments are always special, and our hearts continue to be with the Rotunda and Lee families.