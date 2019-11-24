Women of Wrestling’s The Beast Beats Tessa Blanchard to Become WOW World Champion

Tessa Blanchard has been WOW Women of Wrestling’s Champion for quite a while now, but as we’ve seen all season, she’s been avoiding one particular challenger to her title. That would be none other than the Beast, and while she’s successfully dodged her all season long thanks to some help from her allies, she couldn’t run from her any longer, and in tonight’s season finale the two finally squared up in a one on one match. The Beast showed off her raw power several times throughout this match, and wasn’t letting Blanchard off the hook. That said, Blanchard is one of the best in the ring, and she countered throughout and had Beast on the ropes several times. Unfortunately, it was The Beast who would have the last laugh, as she ultimately pinned Blanchard to become the new WOW World Champion.

The Beast hit Blanchard with several big kicks and powerbombs, but at one point it looked like Blanchard had turned the tables. The Beast had one more powerbomb left though, and she made it count, pinning Blanchard to the mat and taking the win.

WOW has a new World Champion, and we can’t wait to see what happens next season.

You can find the official descriptions and full cards for both episodes of Women of Wrestling below.

“It’s The Monsters of Madness vs. Adrenaline and Fire. Both teams will test their metal. In the end only one will claim victory as The WOW Tag Team Champions of the World! Will speed overcome power and strength? Or will size dominate the underdogs? One thing is for sure, you will be shocked at the conclusion!”

Card Includes:

6-Woman Tag Team Match – Psycho Sisters, Razor and Fury and Mezmeriah vs. Sassy Massy and Chantilly Chella and Keta Rush

The Disciplinarian (managed by IQ Superior, Samantha Smart) vs. The Pearl of the Philippines, Reyna Reyes

Main Event – Monsters of Madness, Havok and Hazard vs. Adrenaline and Fire

The second episode of the doubleheader premieres at 9 pm est/6 pm pst, and located below is the episode description.

“Since day one when Abilene Maverick “accidentally” poured tea on Stephy Slays, Stephy has endured Abilene’s teasing and bullying. After avoiding a match with Stephy on several occasions due to suspicious claims of injury, the match has finally been set. Will the bullying finally get slayed? And after weeks of avoiding The Beast, Tessa Blanchard must put it all on the line to prove she is the industries best in an epic Main Event Match for The WOW World Championship Title. Will The Beast finally make her mark?!”

Card Includes:

The Governor’s Daughter, Abilene Maverick vs. Stephy Slays

Holidead vs. Princess Aussie

Main Event – The Beast vs. Champion Tessa Blanchard

Plus – Teal Piper makes her WOW on-screen debut

What did you think of the finale for WOW Women of Wrestling?