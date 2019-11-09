WOW Women of Wrestling’s Tessa Blanchard Battles Jungle Grrrl In First Look Clip

Tessa Blanchard has done everything she can to avoid going against The Beast and Jungle Grrrl, but on Saturday’s episode of WOW Women of Wrestling, she will finally have to face Jungle Grrrl one on one, and you can get an early look at the matchup and the history between the two superheroes in the first look clip above. As you can see, Jungle Grrrl has been looking for revenge ever since Blanchard took the belt, and Blanchard has found ways to scheme her and others out of their shot at the title. Now that time is over though, and the two stars are going to give their all in the ring over WOW’s Championship title.

That’s not all fans have to look forward to though, as The Beast is still a bit upset that Lana Star threw an obstacle in her way to the Championship, and she wants to even the score. The Monsters of Madness will also be in action against Chantilly Chella and Sassy Massy, and Serpentine vs Princess Aussie is bound to be an action-packed match as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the new clip in the video above, and you can find the official description for Saturday’s Women of Wrestling episode below.

“This week, The Beast calls out The Fabulous Lana Star for costing her a shot at The WOW World Championship. And Jungle Grrrl finally battles The Born Legend, Tessa Blanchard for the WOW World Championship in The Main Event. The Tag Team Championship Series continues with the electronic dance festival enthusiasts Chantilly Chella and Sassy Massy take on The Monsters of Madness, Havok and Hazard.”

Here’s the full card.

The Beast vs. The Lioness (accompanied by The Fabulous, Lana Star)

Serpentine (managed by Sophia Lopez) vs. Princess Aussie

Monsters of Madness, Havok and Hazard vs. Chantilly Chella and Sassy Massy

Main Event – Jungle Grrrl vs. Champion Tessa Blanchard

WOW Women of Wrestling airs Saturday, November 9th on AXS TV at 8 pm est.

Which match are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WOW Women of Wrestling!