Wrestle Dynasty: NJPW, AEW and Multiple Other Promotions Announce Historic Crossover Stadium Show

All Elite Wrestling continues to be at the epicenter of professional wrestling crossovers. Upon the company's launch in 2019, AEW immediately cemented connections with industry leaders like Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and China's Oriental Wrestling Entertainment. As AEW grew, its ties with the greater wrestling industry increased in prestige, and by early 2021 Tony Khan's company had established working relationships with Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. The NJPW partnership remains the strongest thread of the bunch, as not only does it still go strong today but it has also allowed for the companies to co-produce an annual crossover event, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door has been a smash success since its inception in 2022, drawing capacity crowds in cities like Chicago and Toronto. Its success in North America has often led Khan to be questioned about its potential of venturing overseas and taking place in one of NJPW's home venues.

NJPW, AEW and Others Announce Wrestle Dynasty

While AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door remains tied to North America, these two industry titans are coming together with three others to create another crossover spectacle.

As announced during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view broadcast, NJPW, AEW, CMLL, STARDOM, and Ring of Honor will converge inside the Tokyo Dome on January 5th, 2025 for an event called Wrestle Dynasty. This massive crossover show takes place on day after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19.

Promotional material made it clear that this event will be primarily a New Japan Pro Wrestling show, as the Far East's top promotion is centered up on the logo.

