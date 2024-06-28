AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling are coming together for their third annual crossover special. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was first launched in June 2022, building off of the working relationship established by the two professional wrestling juggernauts in early 2021. The first Forbidden Door card was a collection of crossover contests that were less focused on storylines and more focused on fun clashes. The same could not be said for the sequel, as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 was headlined by two blood feuds in the forms of Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada.

This year, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is somewhere in the middle. While a bulk of the card is interpromotional bouts, the top contests are more or less unique to each company. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland defends his title against fellow AEW star Will Ospreay, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defends New Japan's top prize against NJPW's Tetsuya Naito.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Start Time, How to Watch

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door goes down this Sunday, June 30th at 8 PM ET, available to stream on various pay-per-view platforms. The festivities begin 90 minutes earlier at 6:30 PM ET with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Zero Hour on AEW's social channels.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Card

AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito Winner Takes All: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi AEW TNT Championship – Ladder Match: Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo vs. Dante Martin vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo vs. Dante Martin vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita The Elite vs. The Acclaimed and Hiroshi Tanahashi

MJF vs. Hechicero

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Jeff Cobb vs. Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata

Zero Hour: Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Lucha Brothers and Místico

Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Lucha Brothers and Místico Zero Hour – Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Mariah May vs. Saraya

Mariah May vs. Saraya Zero Hour: Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano



AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Betting Odds

One world championship is favored to change hands at the UBS Arena.

Courtesy of BetOnline, Tetsuya Naito (-300) is a slight favorite over IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley (+300). That match also has odds for it to end in a draw, sitting at +290 for a tie result.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland looks strong going into his next title defense, sitting at -800 to challenge Will Ospreay's +425. AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm (-1500) appears to be safe as well against challenger Mina Shirakawa (+600). AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has good odds to take home all the gold, as she is a -2000 favorite in her contest against NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who is a +700 underdog.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door goes down on Sunday, June 30th. Stay tuned to ComicBook for live coverage.