WrestleMania 35: The IIconics Rock Maleficent Gear

WrestleMania is the place for a WWE superstar to make an impression with new gear, and the IIconics did not waste their chance at WrestleMania 35. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce took on several other superstars in a fatal four-way match, and to celebrate the occasion they introduced new ring gear that homaged Disney’s iconic (see what we did there?) villain Maleficent.

Kay and Royce each took on an aspect of Maleficent, with Kay wearing the decorative feather top and infamous horns while Royce wore the wings and sleeves to complete the combo.

As you can see, they pulled it off perfectly, and not only did they execute the entrance but they also went on to take the victory in the match, so all in all this was quite the WrestleMania moment for the IIconic duo. You can check out the Maleficent gear below.

Kay and Royce took on three other tag teams, including Sasha Banks and Bayley, Nia Jax and Tamina, and Beth Phoenix and Natalya. Banks and Bayley did not give up their Tag Team Championship belts easily, but ultimately the IIconics took an opportunity to hit them when they were down and took the belts for themselves, becoming the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

