WWE Making New WrestleMania Plans for Ronda Rousey?

For the last few months, it’s seemed all-but-guaranteed that we’ll get Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. But WWE looks to have called an audible that may lead to Charlotte Flair entering the fray.

On Raw, Sasha Banks earned the right to face Rousey at the Royal Rumble. While we’re all pumped to see Banks back in the main event, this apparently was a switch in WWE’s plans. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plan was for Rousey to meet Flair at the Rumble, but since that won’t be happening, it’s likely that WWE will use Flair to turn Rousey vs. Lynch a WM35 into a Triple Threat match.

“It’s not official that it’s gonna be a three-way at WrestleMania,” Meltzer said. “It sure seems that way, yes. I was told it’s not official, it’s under consideration and because it’s under consideration the decision was made to pull the match from the Royal Rumble, which means they’re leaning toward it.”

If we’re destined for a Triple Threat match at ‘Mania, WWE will have to get creative. Right now, neither Flair nor Lynch have plans for the Royal Rumble. However, their path to Rousey at WM35 will have to start with one of them—or both—winning the Women’s Rumble. But things aren’t that simple. It’s likely that either Flair or Lynch will challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Rumble, which doesn’t necessarily disqualify them from entering the battle royal, unless they were to pin The Empress of Tomorrow, of course.

So how does this actually break down? Well, Lynch could beat Asuka and become new champ. Flair wins the Rumble and books her bout with Rousey at ‘Mania. Then Lynch enters to make the match a Triple Threat for both championships. And a triple threat match, for both titles, with that trio of Superstars, is easily WWE’s best option to close WrestleMania.

Fantasy booking aside, we’ll just have to wait and see how this goes. It’s possible WWE goes with Lynch vs. Rousey, but they have never hesitated to give Charlotte Flair the ball, either. While some purists may be wishing for a 1-on-1 ‘Mania main event, these three women are carrying WWE at the moment and deserve to each be included in the history-making main event.

WWE has already set the table for this to happen, too. Thanks to Nia Jax breaking Lynch’s face, Flair serendipitously had a memorable match with Rousey at Survivor Series. That bout finished with a gratuitous beatdown by Flair, allotting Rousey a justifiable taste for revenge. But Rousey and Lynch have been going at each other for months now, especially on Twitter, and that, at least for this week, is what WWE fans crave the most.