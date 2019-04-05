Here’s an Early Look at WrestleMania 35’s Set

With WWE trying to outdo itself each WrestleMania, the mega show’s set is always a point of interest. In recent years, the trend has been to use ramp the stretches to eternity, but it looks like this year set from MetLife Stadium is a little more reasonable.

We’re not sure who supplied the access but Instagram user @banguptv was able to sneak away with a trio of photos from the WM35 set.

This looks to be rather straightforward compared to other WrestleMania arenas. There are reports of WWE incorporating the New York City skyline around the stadium but it looks like we’ll have to wait until Sunday for that.