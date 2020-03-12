WrestleMania 36 Cancelled? Everything We Know

As of this writing, the WWE has yet to offer a statement about changing their WrestleMania 36 plans, which means that the event is currently scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5th. The state of Florida is currently in a state of emergency for public health due to the spread of coronavirus, with the WWE sharing that the highly anticipated event, as well as the scheduled episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, WrestleMania Axxess, and NXT TakeOver Tampa Bay, were all slated to move forward as scheduled

“The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay,” WWE’s statement at the time read. “We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5th, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

The city of Tampa’s official Twitter account stated on Wednesday that the show was going on as scheduled as well.

Hello, at this time @WrestleMania is still planned to proceed on schedule. Please contact the @WWE with questions about cancellations. The City is currently monitoring the spread of coronavirus and will work with venues as needed. — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) March 11, 2020

Tampa mayor Jane Castor met with city officials on Thursday to discuss the possibility of cancelling major upcoming events in the city, but in a comment given to CBS’ Ryan Bass on Thursday morning, Castor stated that a decision on WrestleMania’s status would likely not be determined today.

Looks like won’t find out the status of @WWE and #Wrestlemania36 in Tampa today. Mayor @JaneCastor just said they don’t have to take immediate action for “events weeks down the road.” It’s scheduled for April 5 at @RJStadium. — Ryan Bass (@RyanWTSP) March 12, 2020

Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes added its latest update on the situation on Wednesday as well, shortly after NCAA made its announcement that the upcoming NCAA basketball tournaments would be in front of nearly empty crowds.

Update: It’s not looking good now. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 11, 2020

