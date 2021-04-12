WrestleMania 37: What Is A Nigerian Drum Match

✖

One of tonight's most interesting matches is the Nigerian Drum Fight between Intercontinental Champion Big E and Apollo Crews. It's compelling simply because of the talent involved, who have had some great matches and back and forths over the past few weeks on SmackDown, but the X-Factor of it all is the stipulation, mostly because no one knows what exactly it consists of. Obviously, drums are going to be part of the mix, but WWE has been vague on the details of the match, so we've done our best to collect what we know into one handy place and at least give you an idea of what to expect.

First Crews gave a rundown on Monday Night Raw of what Big E can expect, saying "None of my royal Nigerian ancestors have ever been more disrespected than I was by Big E at Fastlane. And if you think I will stand for that level of deceit, you’re a bigger idiot than I thought. Nah, this time we do it the right way for the Intercontinental championship in a Nigerian Drum Fight! An ancient duel created by my ancestors for those that are wronged to get a chance to make it right. No rules, no limitations - just a beating so loud it sounds like a drum."

So that sounds like a No Disqualifications or Street Fight style match, and Big E's comments seem to cement that idea, as he says it is going to be extremely violent.

"I'll tell you one thing, man, it's going to be physical. This is going to be one of the most physical, most violent matches of WrestleMania because tonight, this night for me, is about making a statement. Winning is not enough. Pinning this man is not enough, just getting a 1-2-3 is not enough. I'm trying to prove a point, I'm trying to make a statement and I hope the brother has insurance. I hope he has his affairs in order (the panel starts laughing by this point), I hope he has another craft or another skill. I hope he got his degree, I hope he has another backup plan."

Now, I would expect some brutal action, and if there is another aspect to the match I wouldn't be surprised, but it seems we are in for a violent matchup that could end up being one of the best matches of the night.

Here's the official results from Night 1 and the card for Night 2.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison

Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Natalya and Tamina defeated Naomi & Lana, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, and Carmella & Billie Kay

Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day

Night 2:

Nigerian Drum Fight: Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Natalya and Tamina

Triple Threat Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

United States Champion Riddle vs Sheamus

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

