WrestleMania 37: Big E Promises a Violent Nigerian Drum Fight With Apollo Crews

WrestleMania 37 Night Two will feature an Intercontinental Championship match between Big E and Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight. WWE has been unusually vague about what the rules of this stipulation actually are, and E has said in interviews leading up to the show that he has no real idea of what he's in for. But in a new interview with The Bump hours before the show, E promised fans at home that his latest clash with Crews was going to be incredibly violent.

"I'll tell you one thing, man, it's going to be physical. This is going to be one of the most physical, most violent matches of WrestleMania because tonight, this night for me, is about making a statement. Winning is not enough. Pinning this man is not enough, just getting a 1-2-3 is not enough. I'm trying to prove a point, I'm trying to make a statement and I hope the brother has insurance. I hope he has his affairs in order (the panel starts laughing by this point), I hope he has another craft or another skill. I hope he got his degree, I hope he has another backup plan."

Intercontinental Champion @WWEBigE sends one final warning to @WWEApollo ahead of the Nigerian Drum Fight tonight at #WrestleMania.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/AXavlnXBiA — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 11, 2021

E echoed a similar sentiment in his interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this week.

"I've had a bunch of people reach out to me and ask me what this is. I've been reaching out to historians and googling and scouring Peacock," E said. "I think it's a new thing and no one has explained it to me. I've got some work to do. Maybe I'll learn on the fly. [I've agreed to a match that I don't know what it is.] Probably not the smartest thing, but we're going to do it."

