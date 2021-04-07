WWE Wrestlemania 37: Big E Remarks On "Nigerian Drum Fight"

✖

The feud between Big E and Apollo Crews is looking to come to an end during Wrestlemania 37, the next big event for the WWE, and in a recent interview, the member of the New Day went on record stating that he still isn't sure exactly what a "Nigerian Drum Fight" is exactly. With Big E agreeing to the terms that Apollo Crews had set for their match at the biggest event of the year for World Wrestling Entertainment, it seems as if the New Day member might have more than he bargained for.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Big E went into detail about the research he has been doing to prep himself for the mysterious match that he is set to have with Apollo Crews in the near future at Wrestlemania:

"Look man, I don't know. I've had a bunch of people reach out to me and ask me what this is. I've been reaching out to historians and googling and scouring Peacock. I think it's a new thing and no one has explained it to me. I've got some work to do. Maybe I'll learn on the fly. [I've agreed to a match that I don't know what it is.] Probably not the smartest thing, but we're going to do it."

(Photo: WWE)

Luckily, Apollo Crews went into more detail regarding the Nigerian Drum Fight in a recent appearance on Monday Night Smackdown, explaining that the rules of the match while goading Big E in preparation for their match at the upcoming Wrestlemania 37:

"None of my royal Nigerian ancestors have ever been more disrespected than I was by Big E at Fastlane. And if you think I will stand for that level of deceit, you’re a bigger idiot than I thought. Nah, this time we do it the right way for the Intercontinental championship in a Nigerian Drum Fight! An ancient duel created by my ancestors for those that are wronged to get a chance to make it right. No rules, no limitations - just a beating so loud it sounds like a drum."

Via Fightful