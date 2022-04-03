WrestleMania 38: Drew McIntyre Becomes First WWE Star to Kick Out of Happy Corbin’s End of Days

Drew McIntyre became the first WWE star to kick out of Happy Corbin’s End of Days finisher on Saturday night during their WrestleMania 38 match. Corbin’s finisher had been one of the most protected in recent WWE history, but “The Scottish Warrior” managed to kick out before nailing Corbin with a Claymore Kick. This gave Corbin his first pinfall loss since being repackaged as Happy Corbin last summer.

“That’s just something I stand by very strongly,” Corbin said in an interview with ComicBook in 2019 when asked why the move is so protected. “I think after three or four years everybody was kind of on board with it. I know Hunter [Triple H] is on board with it, Vince [McMahon] is on board with it. It’s special and we haven’t seen [a kick-out], so let’s keep it that way.”

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1510417829631307778?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

