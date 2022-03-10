WrestleMania 38: Kevin Owens Is the Perfect Opponent for Steve Austin, According to Chris Jericho

Steve Austin announced earlier this week that he’ll be confronting Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 when Owens hosts his KO Show segment. There were reports floating around last month that WWE was trying to get Austin in for an actual match, something he hasn’t done since WrestleMania XIX in 2003, and Austin left the announcement up to interpretation by saying, “Whether you want to call this a KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever. I will guarantee you this, in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career at WrestleMania, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoopa— on you, Kevin Owens. And that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”

Chris Jericho, who worked extensively with both Austin and Owens during his multiple WWE runs, fully supported Owens being paired up with Austin for the WrestleMania program while on The Kurt Angle Show this week.

“He’s the best guy for the job,” Jericho said. “He’s one of the only guys for the job because, first of all, if Steve does come back, he’s going to look like a killer. He’s going to be so big and jacked up, he’s not going to comeback and just be there wearing a shirt and shorts. He always told me, ‘If I go back, I don’t want to go back as anything less than before. If I go back, there’s going to be so much training going on, that I don’t want to comeback just for one.’ Maybe he wants to comeback for two, I don’t know, maybe he doesn’t comeback at all. If he does, who is he going to work? You look at the guys on the roster, he’s not going to work with Brock because he doesn’t need to get dumped on his head. Nobody wants to see that. He’s not going to work with Goldberg because you don’t want to put those guys from the same generation out there.

“If Steve comes in, the best guy for the job is Kevin Owens because Kevin will sell it on the mic, he can go toe-to-toe with Steve,” he later added. “He has a comedy element to him that Steve has as well and probably really have because he can use that to his advantage because Kevin will sell perfectly. You can’t do that with Roman Reigns. Kevin will be able to work with Steve exactly the way that Steve needs and can work, which is meat and potatoes. That’s Kevin Owens. he can do some flying and flipping, but if you ask him, he’d probably rather punch and kick you in the corner and that’s Steve’s whole offensive plan. I think it’s a great idea and I would love to see it happen. Kevin has been using (the Stunner) for a while because Steve allowed him to. There’s your story. You want a realistic story, you have it right there.”

