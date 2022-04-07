WWE Superstar Undergoes Successful Surgery After WrestleMania 38 Injury

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 kicked off this past weekend with an unfortunate injury as Rick Boogs suffered a torn quadriceps and patellar tendon injury when his knee gave out while trying to hoist up both members of the Usos during a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. The Usos quickly won the match by pinning Shinsuke Nakamura, Boogs had to be helped to the back and WWE later confirmed his injury. PWInsider is now reporting that Boogs underwent successful surgery to repair the torn quad this week in Birmingham, Alabama.

Based on the injury and the amount of recovery time required following surgery, Boogs is expected to be gone from WWE programming for quite some time. He made his pro wrestling debut in October 2017 for NXT and was officially brought up to the main roster in May 2021. He’s been aligned with Nakamura the entire time, playing his electric guitar for Nakamura’s entrance and working as his tag team partner.

