Triple H Kicks Off Wrestlemania 38 Sunday With Surprise Appearance

The Cerebral Assassin kicked off Wrestlemania 38 Sunday with a surprise appearance. Triple H made a surprise appearance to kick off Wrestlemania Sunday, continuing a string of public appearances since his official retirement from wrestling earlier this month. Although Triple H didn’t have his customary elaborate Wrestlemania entrance, he did do a full entrance that included coming down to the ring and posing on the ropes after hugging his family (who were at ringside). After a lengthy ovation and chants of “Thank You Hunter,” Triple H explained that he came out to thank the fans for their love and welcomed them to Wrestlemania. Triple H ended the segment by leaving his boots in the ring, a longtime symbol of a wrestler’s official retirement. You can check out a clip of his Wrestlemania entrance below.

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, announced that he was retiring from in-ring performances after suffering a serious cardiac episode in September 2021. The full details of just how serious that heart issue was wasn’t fully revealed until last month, when he revealed that he had experienced heart failure and now had a defibrillator installed inside his chest. “I will never wrestle again,” Triple H said. “First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.”

While Triple H has retired as a wrestler, he still remains involved in the running of WWE. Although Triple H is no longer as heavily involved with NXT, he has been involved with WWE’s NIL program that recruits collegiate athletes as potential future WWE superstars.

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)