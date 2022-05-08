WrestleMania Backlash: Charlotte Flair Already Has an Excuse In Case Ronda Rousey Beats Her

✖

Charlotte Flair will once again defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey tonight at WrestleMania Backlash. "The Queen" was successful against the UFC Hall of Famer last month thanks to an unconscious referee and a timely running big boot to a distracted Rousey. But this time around it's an I Quit Match, which consistently favors the babyface barring certain shenanigans (think The Rock vs. Mankind at Royal Rumble 1999).

But Flair seems to already have an excuse lined up in the event that she has to drop her title to Rousey. She explained on The Bump on Sunday (h/t Fightful), "I have nothing left to prove. I already beat Ronda on the grandest stage. I was the first female to beat her in a singles competition. If she wins or if she has me say I quit, it's because she cheated. I don't know, it's hard [to rank my different accomplishments.] They're also different. I mean, beating Asuka's streak at WrestleMania 34 was a huge accomplishment. Main eventing WrestleMania 35. But I think beating Ronda just cemented that I'm the top woman here. So every accomplishment has a different feel to it. It was a big one."

Does Flair somehow walk out of tonight as champion? Or does Rousey finally get her hands on the title she's been chasing for months since her return? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Rousey was recently a guest on the Wives of Wrestling podcast and admitted she was surprised fans received her as a babyface when she returned at the Royal Rumble in January — "I guess the feedback I get is a live audience," Rousey explained. "There's a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble, I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, 'okay, so I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel.' And any interviews I gave any time I was talking — on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that's what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction, I was really, really surprised."