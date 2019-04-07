Wrestlemania 35: Lana Sports Wonder Woman Gear for Women’s Battle Royal

Wrestlemania is the largest WWE event of the year, and the WWE Superstars often take the time to make a grand entrance sporting gear they normally don’t get to show off during the rest of the year. Often this means that some Superstars get to make references to superheroes or pop culture, and Wrestlemania 35 kicked things off on a strong foot when Lana sported Wonder Woman gear during the Women’s Battle Royal.

Though Lana was one of the many women who did not get to show off her entrance before the official start of the match, she instantly drew eyes for her impressive homage to Wonder Woman. You can check it out below.

WrestleMania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event’s kickoff show began at 5 p.m. ET on WWE‘s social media networks and YouTube channel, and the official show starts at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor

Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black

No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs. Batista

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship Match: “The New” Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship Winner Take All Triple Threat Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

