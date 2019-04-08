Watch: Ricochet Survives Insane Superplex During WrestleMania 35 Tag Title Match

The Usos walked out of WrestleMania 35 still the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but it was one of their opponents who wound up making the highlight reel. Late in the match Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, both of the Usos, Sheamus and Cesaro wound up in a towering superplex position in one of the four corners. Ricochet was at the top of the tower and was thrown off when everyone crashed to the floor, but he miraculously rolled out of the impact and landed safely.

The Usos picked up the victory by hitting the Double Uce splash on Sheamus.

WrestleMania weekend turned out to be a rough one for the NXT call-ups. After failing to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday Night Raw, the pair lost against The War Raiders in the opening bout of NXT TakeOver: New York for the NXT Tag Team Championships. By losing on Sunday night, the pair become the first to lose matches for all three titles in the span of one week.

While The Usos successfully retained their championships, the same could not be said for the majority of champions walking into Sunday night’s show. Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy dropped his title to Tony Nese, Curt Hawkins snapped his 269-match losing streak by winning the Raw Tag Team Championships with Zack Ryder against The Revival, Brock Lesnar lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins, The IIconics upset Bayley and Sasha Banks as part of a four-way to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor won the Intercontinental Championship by using his “Demon” persona and Becky Lynch closed out the show by beating Both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for their respective women’s championships.

WWE will continue its WrestleMania weekend with Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The company’s next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, will take place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut on May 19.

