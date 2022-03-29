C4 Energy Is Bringing Holographic Meet & Greets to WrestleMania 38 Week’s Superstore Axxess

WrestleMania 38 week will feature a special Superstore Axxess convention for fans in the Dallas area from Thursday through Sunday, and C4 Energy confirmed they’re bringing holographic meet & greets to the event. The announcement for the event reads, “C4 Energy is redefining the traditional “meet & greet” with a technology-imbued hologram consumer activation at the WWE Superstore. Featuring technology never used before in the U.S., the 7ft., 180 degree, fully interactive hologram will transport your favorite WWE superstars — Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford — into Axxess, allowing consumers to stand next to the hologram for a once-in-a-lifetime content moment. This holographic moment will act as a social content destination, combining brand immersion with social content creation.

“Or for those looking for some solo content creation, step into “the ring” with C4 Energy’s video activation, offering next-level, commercial grade video content from a cutting edge, fully programmed 360 degree, $125,000 robotic arm,” it continued.

Superstore Axxess will be running from Thursday through Monday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. You can see the full lineup of panels and special attractions here.

This year’s two-night WrestleMania event will be headlined by a Winner Take All match for both the WWE and Universal Championships between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. This marks the third time the pair have main evented WrestleMania and their fifth singles match. Check out the full lineup below:

The KO Show featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Seth Rollins vs. Opponent of Vince McMahon's Choosing

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)