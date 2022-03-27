WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Week Complete Schedule

WWE has announced a loaded lineup of shows for WrestleMania 38 week — beginning with a special “WrestleMania” edition of Raw in Pittsburgh on March 2 and ending with the “Raw After WrestleMania” in Dallas on April 4. On top of the normal weekly lineup of WWE programming, there’s also the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Friday, NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday and back-to-back nights of WrestleMania 38, all of which can be viewed on Peacock. You can see the full schedule in the list below as well as what matches have been announced for each.

Monday Night Raw (March 28)

Dubbed WrestleMania Raw, WWE has announced a bunch of SmackDown stars will be at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh for the final Raw before WrestleMania. The lineup includes:

Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns confrontation

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Natalya, Shayna Bazsler, Zelina Vega & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

NXT 2.0 (March 29)

The final episode of NXT 2.0 before NXT Stand & Deliver will determine the final entrant in the NXT North American Championship ladder match as well as feature stars that won’t be on the Stand & Deliver card.

Ladder Match Qualifier: Cameron Grimes vs. Roderick Strong vs. A-Kid

LA Knight & MSK vs. Imperium

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Legado del Fantasma

Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton

Bodhi Hayward vs. Von Wagner

Nikkita Lyons vs. TBA

Friday Night SmackDown (April 1)

The final episode of SmackDown prior to WrestleMania will take place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The card includes a couple of matches that didn’t quite make the cut for WrestleMania 38, including the annual Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet vs. Angel vs. Humberto

Ricochet vs. Angel vs. Humberto Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Reggie, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, R-Truth, Robert Roode, Madcap Moss, Mansoor, Akira Tozawa, TBA

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony (April 1)

Taking place immediately after SmackDown, WWE will host the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony live on Peacock. The inductees for this year’s class include The Undertaker, Vader, The Steiner Brothers and Queen Sharmell. Shad Gaspard with posthumously receive this year’s Warrior Award.

NXT Stand & Deliver (April 2)

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place at 12 p.m. central at American Airlines Center hours before WrestleMania 38 begins. Here’s the updated lineup for the show:

NXT Championship: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray

Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray NXT Tag Team Championships: Imperium vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK

Imperium vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK NXT North American Championships: Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. TBA

Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. TBA Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

LA Knight vs. Gunther

WrestleMania 38 (April 2-3)

WrestleMania 38 will take place inside AT&T Stadium on both April 2 and April 3, with both nights beginning at 8 p.m ET and streaming on Peacock. Here’s the updated card for both nights, but stay tuned for any updates as the show gets closer.

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

The KO Show featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair AJ Styles vs. Edge

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)

WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Carmella & Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Carmella & Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Anything Goes Match)

Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee

Monday Night Raw (April 4)

While last year’s “Raw After WrestleMania” didn’t live up to the hype of previous years (WWE was still stuck inside the ThunderDome at the time), the company reportedly has big surprises and returns lined up for this year’s episode. The only thing confirmed for the show so far is Veer Mahaan’s debut, but stay tuned for more updates.