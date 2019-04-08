WrestleMania 35: WWE Fans Rejoice After Kofi Kingston Wins WWE Championship

After 11 years in the WWE, Kofi Kingston finally captured the WWE Championship on Sunday at Wrestlemania 35 when he beat Daniel Bryan at MetLife Stadium. Given the massive wave of support that Kingston had leading up to the match, it’s no wonder that fans celebrated on Twitter after seeing The New Day member become a world champion.

“#AndNew @WWE Champion Kofi Kingston!! (No, you are crying!)” @chaoticcolor wrote.

Congratulations Kofi Kingston! Yeah I’m totally not crying, shut up. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/k9yMTb3FTr — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) April 8, 2019

“Congratulations Kofi Kingston!” @KingNj90 wrote. “Yeah I’m totally not crying, shut up.”

Kofi Kingston is OFFICIALLY an African-American Grand Slam Champion in the WWE. KOFIMANIA IS LITTTTT #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/x2f0BJ8QYU — Alisha 🎒 (@AlishaWithFlair) April 8, 2019

“Kofi Kingston is OFFICIALLY an African-American Grand Slam Champion in the WWE. KOFIMANIA IS LITTTTT,” @AlishaWithFlair tweeted.

A kid who looks like us saw Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and it likely inspired him to chase the same dream… and know it’s possible. What a night. — CM™️ (@StokelyHathaway) April 8, 2019

“A kid who looks like us saw Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and it likely inspired him to chase the same dream… and know it’s possible. What a night,” new WWE signee Stokely Hathaway wrote.

“#KofiMania is real!!!!!! Kofi Kingston #WWE CHAMPION!!!!! Moments like this are everything,” Scott Fishman wrote.

“Kofi Kingston is the champion!! ” @alecrac wrote, posting a gif of the KofiMania logo.

My reaction seeing Kofi Kingston win the championship. I see Xavier Woods crying in the ring. I watching the New Day celebrate together in the ring.#KofiMania #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/oBBta6QPTJ — Paola Dipa (@Bloom_AnnaD) April 8, 2019

“My reaction seeing Kofi Kingston win the championship. I see Xavier Woods crying in the ring. I watching the New Day celebrate together in the ring,” @Bloom_AnnaD wrote.

Sunday’s match marked Kingston’s first one-on-one shot for a world championship in his WWE career.

