Watch: Wrestler Goes Viral for Jumping Off Balcony Inside Mall

Independent wrestler PJ Hawx went viral over the weekend thanks to an insane stunt he performed during a WildKat Pro Wrestling show in Kenner, Louisiana. The show took place inside the Esplanade Mall, and during a tag match the young man jumped from the second-floor balcony down to the ring below. Hawx and his father Luke Hawx wound up winning the match, retaining the WKS Tag Team Championships in the process. The father-son tag team (known as Hawx Aerie) has built up a name for itself recently, working events for Ring of Honor, Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, The Crash, and Bar wrestling over the past two years. Back in December they competed in a dark match for NWA Power in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Monday afternoon the video had generated more than one million views on Twitter.

Hawx’s are known to fly, they just didnt tell you it was off the second story of the mall. 🤼‍♂️🕊 @WildKatSports @LukeHawx504 pic.twitter.com/C8iJNWWrT0 — PJ Hawx (@pj_hawx) February 10, 2020

While the move got plenty of love from outlets like SportsCenter, it also got a bit of flack from older wrestlers. Luke defended his son after being criticized by Glenn Gilbertti (Disco Inferno).

Well he’s not only a trained pro wrestler and champion amateur wrestler but also a trained SAG AFTRA stuntman. He wouldn’t do something I wouldn’t approve of him doing successfully — Luke Hawx (@LukeHawx504) February 10, 2020

