Wrestlers Pay Tribute to King Kong Bundy After His Death

Wrestling icon King Kong Bundy, real name Chris Pallies, died at the age of 61 on Monday.

The news did not break until late Monday evening, and reactions to the 1980s monster heel’s passing continued to flood Twitter on Tuesday morning. Numerous wrestlers, many of whom got the chance to step into the ring with Bundy, had nothing but kind things to say about the man as they offered condolences to his family.

From 1981-2007, Bundy wrestled for the World Wrestling Federation, NWA, AWA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling and Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling. His most prolific match came at WrestleMania 2, when he challenged Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship inside a steel cage match.

Check out the social media reactions to Bundy’s death in the list below.

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan, Bundy’s opponent in the main event of WrestleMania 2, offered his condolences early Tuesday morning.

Overwhelmed by King Kong Bundy’s passing, only great memories,R.I.P. big man until we meet again. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 5, 2019

WWE’s statement

WWE released an official statement on Bundy’s passing on Tuesday morning.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Legend King Kong Bundy has passed away,” the statement read.

“Bundy was appropriately called the “walking condominium,” standing at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds. The sight of Bundy stepping between the ropes was intimidating enough, but his crushing offense proved that he was every bit as destructive as advertised. In fact, Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up.”

“WWE extends its condolences to Bundy’s family, friends and fans,” the statement concluded.

Mick Foley

Hardcore legend Mick Foley recalled first meeting Bundy in his early days in the wrestling business.

Hate to hear about the passing of King Kong Bundy. He was so cool to me when I walked in that @WWE dressing room as an absolute nobody in 1986. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 5, 2019

Big E

New Day member Big E remembered Bundy for his innovation with the five count, a tactic where Bundy would pin his opponent for a count of five instead of three to prove how badly he had beaten them. E would use the same tactic during his days in NXT.

Rest In Peace to the true master of the Five Count. Condolences to his loved ones. #KingKongBundy — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 5, 2019

Rusev

Fellow big man Rusev offered his condolences, while also joking about Big E using the five count.

Wow. King Kong Bundy was soooo good and ahead of his time. He was a machine and he never ran out of gas. @WWEBigE stole his 5 count in NXT too. #RIP — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 5, 2019

Kevin Owens

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens recalled the first time he met Bundy back in 1999.

I met King Kong Bundy in 1999. I had just started training and was helping out backstage at the show he was on. I’ll always remember him being really funny and just such a great guy. I wish I had been lucky enough to cross paths with him again.



My thoughts go out to his family. — Kejwhdbmwkiajdbsn (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2019

Justin Roberts

Former WWE announcer Justin Roberts recalled how Bundy helped him in the earliest days of his career.

“King Kong Bundy was the first WWF Superstar(and also Married With Children star) that I got to work with when I started announcing wrestling in high school,” Roberts wrote. “He would take my calls, give wrestling-business advice, record promos for my school’s morning announcements, participate in my ridiculous school projects, and be overall such an amazing guy to my friends and I over the years. I am devastated to hear of his passing tonight and will always remember the impression he made in my childhood as a fan, and early on in my career. RIP Chris.”

Hurricane Helms

Shane “Hurricane” Helms was one of the first wrestlers to react to Bundy’s passing on Monday night.

RIP my friend. Thanks for your humor and kindness. #KingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/MdzLtvyy6S — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 5, 2019

Colt Cabana

Former NWA Heavyweight Champion and Ring of Honor wrestler Colt Cabana posted a throwback photo of a match he had with Bundy as a teenager.

Damn.

RIP King Kong Bundy.

I was barely 19 when I wrestled him. pic.twitter.com/0u8EXVpxiq — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) March 5, 2019

Other Promotions’ Statements

The National Wrestling Alliance, Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling also offered their condolences to Bundy’s family.

We send our deepest condolence to the family, friends and fans of King Kong Bundy. pic.twitter.com/Zc6xSC62CL — NWA (@nwa) March 5, 2019

ROH is saddened to learn of the passing of King Kong Bundy. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 5, 2019

AEW is saddened to learn of King Kong Bundy’s passing. We offer our condolences to his family and fans. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 5, 2019

