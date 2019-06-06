Big Names Reportedly Filming WWE 2K20’s Ad Campaign

WWE appears to be rolling out the red carpet for their next video game, WWE 2K20.

Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes reported on Thursday that 2K has spent “mega money” on the advertising for the game, saying that Roman Reigns, Sting, Paul Heyman, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart were all involved.

Following up on the WWE2K spot news from yesterday, sources state Ric Flair was initially scheduled for the shoot but not confirmed. Others who are confirmed for the commercial include Roman Reigns, Sting, Paul Heyman, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 6, 2019

The account also compared the campaign to the NFL 100 advertisement that ran during Super Bowl LIII, which featured more than 40 famous former and current pro football players.

It’s interesting to note that Lynch was apart of the advertisement, as many believed she would be the wrestler to make this year’s cover based on her success over the past year. Previous wrestlers who have made the cover since WWE rebranded their annual game in 2012 included Randy Orton, CM Punk, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. As of Thursday, no official name has been given on who will grace this year’s cover.

Lynch discussed the importance of being on the cover during a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“Oh, I think it’s so important, absolutely,” Lynch said. “I mean, that’s been a goal. So yeah, that’s the next thing. That’s the next step, as well as just maintaining. It’s just a matter of being the top player, the biggest face of this company. To make your name in this business, that’s what I want. That’s what I’m shooting for, and the video game cover would be a nice little stepping stone.”

Last year’s edition of the game, WWE 2K19, featured then-WWE Champion AJ Styles on the cover and had Ronda Rousey, Ric Flair and Rey Mysterio as special downloadable wrestlers.