WWE 2K20 Cover, First Gameplay Reveal Date Announced

WWE 2K20, the latest installment in the ongoing video game series from WWE, Yuke’s and 2K Sports, is set for an October 2019 release. On Wednesday WWE finally announced that the cover star for the game, as well as a first look at this year’s gameplay, will drop on Aug. 5.

“The #WWE2K20 cover reveal kicks off on August 5 with more details than we’ve ever shared at announce and your first look at game footage! Follow our social accounts so you won’t miss a thing,” @WWEgames tweeted on Wednesday morning, featuring an image of Brock Lesnar.

Back in June reports began popping up that 2K Games had been hauling out massive amounts of cash for the game’s advertising budget this year. One report stated that Roman Reigns, Sting, Paul Heyman, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks were all involved in shooting advertising for the game. A new report on Monday via wrestling insider WrestleVotes added “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to that list.

Since 2K took over for THQ as the game’s publisher in 2013, the game’s cover stars have included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Austin, Lesnar, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. Based on fan speculation, the frontrunners for this year’s cover appear to be Reigns and Lynch, both of whom are currently being pushed as two of WWE’s biggest stars.

Lynch spoke about the importance of potentially being the first female wrestler to grace the cover in an interview with ComicBook.com back in May.

“Oh, I think it’s so important, absolutely,” Lynch said. “I mean, that’s been a goal. So yeah, that’s the next thing. That’s the next step, as well as just maintaining. It’s just a matter of being the top player, the biggest face of this company. To make your name in this business, that’s what I want. That’s what I’m shooting for, and the video game cover would be a nice little stepping stone.”

While WWE 2K19 may have had the lowest opening week of sales in the WWE 2K series (364,738 copies, according to VGChartz), it was rated favorably overall with a 77/100 score on Metacritic for both the Playstation 4 and Xbox One versions.