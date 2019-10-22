Watch: WWE 2K20 Funniest Glitches

WWE 2K20 officially released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Tuesday, and within hours social media was flooded with videos of hilarious glitches from the game. As the hashtag #FixWWE2K20 started trending, the videos showed scenes of character models warping through the ring ropes and the floor, hair refusing to move and referees contorting into horrific poses as the wrestlers continued to fight each other. Glitches in WWE games are nothing new, but this installment does mark the first time the game has solely been developed by Visual Concepts without the help from Japanese game developer Yuke’s.

New additions in this year’s installment include a 2K Showcase mode for the Four Horsewomen, a horror-themed DLC pack titled “Bump In The Night” and MyCareer story modes for both male and female wrestlers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out some of the funniest glitches in the list below!

Well That’s Not PG!

What Just Happened?!

Space is Warped and Time is Bendable

Behold the Snake Referee

The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets

Whoops

Wooooooow!!! Becky Lynch can put her title inside her ass!! Super awsome @WWEgames !!!! I cant wait to see someone trying to take off the title from her ass 😆🤩 #WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/cOGqxvDMja — Scummy ☠️ (@Scummy53849861) October 15, 2019

Nikki’s Magic Hair

@WWEgames @WWE2Kdev @2KSupport so Nikki lost her hair during the entrance then got them back after her entrance ! Maybe with custom Attires there’s a problem ! 🤔🤨🧐 #WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/tJxp34Eo1m — 🎼 (@Feel_lit_) October 20, 2019

Speaking of Hair

This Game Can’t Handle Charlotte Flair