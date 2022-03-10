Impact Wrestling’s Chris Bey Reveals He Did Motion Capture for WWE 2K22, Shows Iconic Rey Mysterio Moment He Performed

Chris Bey, Impact Wrestling star and Bullet Club member confirmed on Twitter on Thursday that he worked on WWE 2K22 as one of the wrestlers Take-Two Interactive used for motion capture. He then shared a clip from the game from the 1997 Halloween Havoc event featured in the 2K Showcase mode in which Rey Mysterio does backflip off the ropes and nails Eddie Guerrero with a DDT.

“Tomorrow when I pickup a copy of WWE2K22 it’ll be the first WWE game I’ve bought since 2K17 when I first moved to Vegas to wrestle,” Bey wrote. “Difference is I worked on this game 🖤 Times have changed.” While uploading the Mysterio clip, he wrote, “This is the move that I’m most proud of that I executed for the game. Only took me 4 tries.”

WWE 2K22, which releases tomorrow, features Mysterio on the cover and the Showcase mode highlights the biggest moments of the legendary luchador’s career. He talked about the matches that would be featured at a press event back in January.

“Without a doubt. We have the very first WrestleMania moment where it’s Eddie versus Rey Mysterio, WrestleMania 21, WrestleMania goes Hollywood,” Mysterio said. “That moment right there, that’s what kicked off this feud between Eddie Guerrero and myself, And shortly after, Eddie left us… and there was another special moment that came out of that where I was able to face HBK in a memorable show that we had that night displayed for Eddie’s passing, you know?”

“And as hard as that was, that moment was very special and I knew that Eddie was looking down and enjoying that night, along with all of us that were part of that event,” Mysterio said. “But yeah, HBK versus Rey Mysterio. Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 21. We have Undertaker, Rey Mysterio at the Rumble and you can keep going on and on.”

