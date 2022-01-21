Rey Mysterio Reveals Epic Matches He Can’t Wait to See in WWE 2K22 Showcase

Rey Mysterio will be the cover star for 2K’s grand return in WWE 2K22, and during the announcement presentation, Mysterio talked about his reaction to the news he would grace the cover and some of the new features. During that same interview, he was asked about the 2K Showcase mode, which Rey will also be the star of, and if there were any specific moments he was looking forward to bringing fans through in the mode. For Mysterio, a few came to mind, including ones with Eddie Guerrero and HBK.

“Without a doubt. We have the very first WrestleMania moment where it’s Eddie versus Rey Mysterio, WrestleMania 21, WrestleMania goes Hollywood,” Mysterio said. “That moment right there, that’s what kicked off this feud between Eddie Guerrero and myself, And shortly after, Eddie left us… and there was another special moment that came out of that where I was able to face HBK in a memorable show that we had that night displayed for Eddie’s passing, you know?”

“And as hard as that was, that moment was very special and I knew that Eddie was looking down and enjoying that night, along with all of us that were part of that event,” Mysterio said. “But yeah, HBK versus Rey Mysterio. Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 21. We have Undertaker, Rey Mysterio at the Rumble and you can keep going on and on.”

The 2K Showcase mode typically features major matches throughout a superstar’s career, with the player having to fulfill certain objectives and memorable moments in those matches to move the story forward. Past ones have spotlighted the Attitude Era, WrestleMania moments, Daniel Bryan, and the Four Horsewomen, and now Mysterio will join the ranks with a mode all his own.

There will be multiple editions of the game, and you can find the official description for the Deluxe Edition below.

• The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE SuperCard content** (included in-box for physical copies only). Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***; Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack.

