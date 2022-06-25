WWE 2K22 Reveals First Footage of The British Bulldog and Doink The Clown

WWE 2K22 continues to bolster the roster with DLC packs, and now we have our first look at two legends coming to the game. The next pack being released for the game is the Clowning Around Pack, which will hit next week, and it includes Doink The Clown, Ronda Rousey, The British Bulldog, Mr. T, Doudrop, and Rick Boogs. 2K has now released the full entrances for British Bulldog and Doink the Clown, and while both are impressively recreated for the game, Doink takes the creepy factor up 10 notches. You can check out the footage for both in the posts below.

Bulldog's likeness is impressive, as is Doink's, but in Doink's case, the impressive visuals just make him even creepier as he walks to the ring. The new DLC hits on June 28th, but hopefully, we'll get a look at Rousey, Mr. T, Doudrop, and Rick Boogs ahead of the release.

Every dog has its day! "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith is power-slamming his way through the #WWE2K22 Clowning Around Pack dropping on 6/28! https://t.co/wT76hJTO4D pic.twitter.com/JQq1WAmrSh — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) June 25, 2022

After Clowning Around there is only one more pack scheduled for 2K22, and that will feature two requested stars in Rob Van Dam and LA Knight. Xia Li and Commander Azeez will also join the roster, and then there are the two celebrity additions in Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly.

There are several other heavily requested additions to the game, but it's not known if 2K plans on releasing any more DLC for the game outside of these packs. They could just decide to implement those stars into the next game, and among the most requested additions are Cody Rhodes and some of the NXT 2.0 roster, including Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, The Creed Brothers, Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Tony D'Angelo, and more.

For now we'll have to wait and see what 2K decides to do, but in the meantime, you can find the full lineups below.

Clowning Around Pack: Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr. T;

Doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack: Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of the new additions? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!