WWE 2K22 Report Says WWE Specifically Wanted Bray Wyatt Removed from the Game

WWE 2K22 has launched to critical and commercial success and has continued to release new DLC packs, adding even more stars to the impressive roster. That said, there are quite a few stars on that roster that no longer work for WWE, as WWE released a bevy of stars during the game's development. That didn't keep them from being playable in the game, and a report from Fightful Select revealed the reaction amongst stars who found themselves in the game despite not working for WWE anymore. That report also said that WWE specifically wanted one star removed from the game, which ended up being Bray Wyatt.

If that is indeed the case, it is interesting that Wyatt was the only star removed from the game's roster. Wyatt was one of the most shocking releases WWE made, and once fans saw other release stars in trailers and footage they assumed that Wyatt would be playable as well. The fact that he was specifically pointed out by WWE could mean a few things, and whether that was a decision made for financial reasons or out of spite is unknown, but it is intriguing nonetheless.

The report also mentions several members of the WWE 2K22 roster that Fightful spoke to after they realized they were included. No one the report mentions were informed explicitly that they were included in the game before the announcements and reveals, but some ended up catching wind of it ahead of the official rollouts. Those the report mentions weren't told outright that they would be getting paid for being in the game, but it was mentioned that they should "expect something" later in the year.

It also looks like Hit Row almost made it into the game, as AJ Francis said they were close to being scanned for it but they were released before that could happen. He did also say he wanted to be a part of it regardless of being released.

The roster includes an extensive list of released stars, including Keith Lee, Tegan Nox, Ember Moon, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Braun Strowman, and more. Since the launch, there's only been one star removed from the game, and that was Nash Carter after he was released. As for Wyatt, he's not playable in the game but some of the elements of his entrance and other things were found, and he's already been created in Community Creations quite a few times at this point, so you can play him if you so choose.

