WWE 2K22 Reveals First Look at Cactus Jack DLC

✖

WWE 2K22 just added five new WWE Superstars to the roster with its first DLC Banzai pack, and now it is set to add another five to the mix with the Most Wanted DLC. The Most Wanted DLC is the second of five packs, and now we have our first look at the WWE Legend Cactus Jack. Jack looks fantastic, especially in regards to his likeness to Mick Foley's famous persona, and you can add Cactus Jack to your WWE 2K22 roster when he hits on April 17th. Cactus Jack will be included with The Boogeyman, Vader, Ilja Dragunov, and Indi Hartwell.

It's a good mix of Legends and current NXT and NXT UK stars, and this follows up the Banzai Pack, which brought Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga, Omos, and Kacy Catanzaro to the game. The next pack is the Stand Back Pack, and that will launch on June 7th. This one will be interesting, as it features Nash Carter, who was recently released from the company. 2K22 included most of the Superstars that had either left the company or were previously released, so odds are Carter will still be included in the game if that pattern continues. You can find the full DLC release list below.

BANG! BANG! Hit the ropes as the original outlaw Cactus Jack, DDTing his way through #WWE2K22 in the Most Wanted DLC Pack dropping 5/17! pic.twitter.com/Qu8IAzokxa — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) May 12, 2022

Stand Back Pack: Release Date: June 7

Hurricane Helms;

Stacy Keibler;

A-Kid;

Wes Lee;

Nash Carter.

Clowning Around Pack: Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr. T;

Doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack: Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of Cactus Jack? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!