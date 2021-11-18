WWE 2K22 Reveals Major Control Scheme Changes

2K and Visual Concepts have revealed quite a few new details regarding their anticipated WWE 2K series return, and in addition to new footage and all sorts of details on new modes and features we also got a look at the new control scheme for WWE 2K22, and it packs in some major changes. Visual Concepts reworked the controls moving from WWE 2K19 to WWE 2K20, but they’ve overhauled them far more in the move from 2K20 to WWE 2K22, and now we have a reworked finisher and signature moves scheme as well as new Light and Heavy attacks, a new way to Pin opponents, and more. We’ve got a side-by-side comparison of the new controller layout and the old one below so you can better see the changes.

Taking a look at the control scheme comparison on Xbox below, you’ll quickly see a few major changes. The biggest change is in the Right Trigger. The old layout had you using that trigger plus Y to use Paybacks, but the new layout takes that and adds several other core options. You still use RT plus Y to use Paybacks, but you also use RT plus A for Finishers, RT plus X for Signatures, and RT plus B for Submissions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The old layout also used B for an Irish Whip and Pins, but Pins are now moved to hitting Down on the Right Stick. You still use the Right Stick to reposition opponents, but it’s unclear how you pull off Irish Whips now.

Perhaps it is related to the other major change, the Face Buttons. While Y is still for Reversals (you hold Y for Blocks now), the other Face Buttons have changed. Instead of one set of Strikes, Strikes are broken up into Light Attacks (X) and Heavy Attacks (A). Grapples are now tied to the B Button.

Run is still Left Trigger, and picking up Objects are still tied to the Left Bumper. The Right Bumper is still how you climb objects (including into and out of the Ring), but you also use that to Dodge. The D-Pad is still used for taunts.

WWE 2K22 is currently scheduled to release in March of 2022, and the game is expected to hit next-gen consoles and an abundance of other platforms.

What did you think of the new control scheme? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!