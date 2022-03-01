WWE 2K22 Trailer Reveals Rey Mysterio Matches Featured in 2K Showcase Mode

WWE 2K22 will feature a 2K Showcase mode centered around the game’s cover star, Rey Mysterio. The mode will feature a number of pivotal matches from Mysterio’s legendary WWE career, several of which were revealed during a 30-second teaser during this week’s Monday Night Raw. Those matches included Mysterio retaining the Intercontinental Championship against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2009, Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania 21, Mysterio vs. Batista on SmackDown in 2009 and Mysterio losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Undertaker at Royal Rumble 2010.

Mysterio gave a bit more insight into the 2K Showcase mode during a press event shortly after 2K confirmed he’d be on the cover this year. WWE 2K22 is scheduled for release on March 11 on all major platforms.

“Without a doubt. We have the very first WrestleMania moment where it’s Eddie versus Rey Mysterio, WrestleMania 21, WrestleMania goes Hollywood,” Mysterio said. “That moment right there, that’s what kicked off this feud between Eddie Guerrero and myself, And shortly after, Eddie left us… and there was another special moment that came out of that where I was able to face HBK in a memorable show that we had that night displayed for Eddie’s passing, you know?”

“And as hard as that was, that moment was very special and I knew that Eddie was looking down and enjoying that night, along with all of us that were part of that event,” he added. “But yeah, HBK versus Rey Mysterio. Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 21. We have Undertaker, Rey Mysterio at the Rumble and you can keep going on and on.”

On top of Mysterio’s cover debut, he’s also got his first WrestleMania match with his son, Dominick, lined up for WrestleMania 38 on April 2. He’ll team with his son to face The Miz and YouTuber/boxer Logan Paul. Check out the updated lineup for WrestleMania below:

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)

WWE Championship and Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Other matches rumored for the show include Edge vs. AJ Styles, Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville for the Intercontinental Championship, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin coming out of retirement to face Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee.