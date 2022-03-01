WWE Superstars React to Who Did (and Didn’t) Make the WWE 2K22 Roster

WWE 2K released its official roster for WWE 2K22 on Monday ahead of the game’s March 11 release and quite a few questions popped up regarding who did and didn’t make the cut. For starters, more than 30 wrestlers who have been released over the past year made the roster but it’s unclear when the cutoff point for creating the roster was. Stars like The IIconics, Mickie James and Kalisto — all of whom were let go last April — made the roster but Andrade (released in April), Bray Wyatt (July) and Adam Cole (August) did not.

Several of those released wrestlers have since taken to Twitter to respond. You can see the full list of which released stars will still be in WWE 2K22 here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MiaYim/status/1498353297790574597?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/swerveconfident/status/1498400360800702465?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/realKILLERkross/status/1498380063208882180?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Lady_Scarlett13/status/1498377539701596165?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

On top of all that, there are some wrestlers currently on WWE’s roster who didn’t make the game (noticeably Zelina Vega and Doudrop) as well as a few legends who wondered aloud why they weren’t involved. Paige and Alundra Blayze were vocal about that on Monday.

https://twitter.com/RealPaigeWWE/status/1498440437312327684?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/RealPaigeWWE/status/1498450122140622849?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Madusa_rocks/status/1498641086260125704?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Paige has been repeatedly teasing a comeback to pro wrestling on her Twitch channel over the past year. She said in last August, “I’m not f—ing done. I’m not done yet. This is going to be my comeback story. I’m inspired. I’m so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I’m like, ‘Okay, mentally, I’m ready to go.’ I’m going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We’ll see. This is not saying I’m making a comeback tomorrow. It’s a long f—ing road. I still have to get cleared by doctors, I have to get cleared by WWE. It’s such a big process, but emotionally, I’m ready. The past few months, I didn’t think I was emotionally ready, but no, I’m f—ing ready to get back on the horse. Even if it takes me a year. One step at a time, build to it, that’s exactly what I’m doing. There’s a whole journey and it’s going to take some time.”

She’s also mentioned she’d be up for returning as a general manager, a role she held for most of 2018 that was well-received by fans. Her role was erased late that year when the McMahon family declared that there would be no more authority figures, which has since been ignored with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.