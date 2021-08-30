Paige Details Her Road to a WWE Comeback

✖

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige had her in-ring career tragically cut short several years ago, suffering a neck injury back in late 2017 that resulted in her announcing her retirement following WrestleMania 34. She's remained with WWE in the years that followed, first as an onscreen general manager and later as a panelist for the Fox Sports 1 WWE Backstage show. But during a recent Twitch stream, the "Anti-Diva" revealed to fans that she's been working on getting cleared to start wrestling once again.

"I'm not f—ing done," Paige said (h/t Fightful). "I'm not done yet. This is going to be my comeback story. I'm inspired. I'm so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I'm like, 'Okay, mentally, I'm ready to go.' I'm going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We'll see. This is not saying I'm making a comeback tomorrow. It's a long f—ing road. I still have to get cleared by doctors, I have to get cleared by WWE. It's such a big process, but emotionally, I'm ready. The past few months, I didn't think I was emotionally ready, but no, I'm f—ing ready to get back on the horse. Even if it takes me a year. One step at a time, build to it, that's exactly what I'm doing. There's a whole journey and it's going to take some time."

She also confirmed this week that her current WWE contract signed back in 2019, is set to expire in June 2022. She noted that, if she does sign a new deal, she wants to still be able to continue streaming on Twitch. Back when WWE announced its new policy regarding wrestlers working with third parties like Twitch and Cameo Paige was on the front line of the pushback against it.

"We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can't wrestle anymore. I was worked so hard in WWE that I can't wrestle anymore because my neck is f—ed. My whole dreams got taken away. I had to have something that fulfilled that huge —ing void that I lost with wrestling," she said during an emotional stream back in October. "I couldn't wrestle anymore, something I lived and breathed since I was a fetus, and it got ripped away from me. I had to find something that I could fill a little bit of that and Twitch was a wonderful thing for me. It's such a wonderful place for me."

"I understand if they're like, 'you're wrestling every day and doing shows every day,' but I'm an injured wrestler. I get used for media stuff, sometimes, but at the end of the day, I'm in my house going f—ing crazy and I need something to keep me sane," Paige added. "Twitch was my escape. Right now, I'm just sitting on my f—ing ass. People think I should be thankful that I still have a f—ing job, and I am, but it doesn't mean I should be treated like f—ing s—. I had my neck taken away from me twice. You can't take away my Twitch too. I'm gonna keep streaming, we'll see how that goes."