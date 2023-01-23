WWE 2K23 Reveals New Game Mode, First Images, and More

2K pulled the curtain back on the much anticipated WWE 2K23, revealing a brand new mode, the first images of several WWE Superstars, and new gameplay and edition details. John Cena will be the cover star of WWE 2K23, and accompanying the show-stopping star is a brand new mode to the 2K franchise. That will be the beloved WarGames from NXT and most recently Survivor Series, and you certainly expect absolute chaos in the caged two-ring structure. We also got our first look at several Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and more, and while he wasn't shown just yet, 2K also revealed Bad Bunny will make his WWE 2K debut. You can check out all of the released images starting on the next slide.

There will also be new additions to My GM, MyFACTION, and MyRISE, and there will be four editions of the game to choose from. They are split into the Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition, and each feature different bonuses and extras. Two of them also allow early access to the game, and you can find all the details on the four editions and the new improvements to 2K23's various modes below.

WarGames: The fan-favorite, chaotic and action-packed WarGames makes its debut in WWE 2K23 and delivers heart-pounding 3v3 and 4v4 single-player or multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, surrounded by a double-steel cage;

MyGM: Now featuring more GMs to choose from – or a player's own custom GM creation – as well as additional show options, multiple seasons, expanded match cards, and more match types for up to four players. Players draft a roster, manage budgets, sign free agents, choose various match types, arena locations, production elements, and more, with the goal of beating a rival GM in weekly ratings battles;

MyFACTION: Now featuring online multiplayer action, the team-building mode in which players collect, manage, and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions returns. Players can now take their faction online and compete for global dominance, or compete in Weekly Towers and Faction Wars, while new themed card packs and goals roll out regularly throughout the year**;

MyRISE: Aspiring Superstars walk through the curtain for their WWE debut in MyRISE and shape their career with the decisions made along the way. Featuring distinct men's and women's division storylines and the ability to import custom-created Superstars, players journey from the humble beginnings of a Rookie to being immortalized as a WWE Legend;

Universe: The ultimate WWE Universe sandbox that puts players in charge of their own version of WWE, from Superstar rosters, feuds, champions, weekly shows, and Premium Live Events! Updates to Universe include a reworked story system and more;

Creation Suite: A signature feature of the WWE 2K franchise, the creation suite returns with cross-platform community creations, including the ability to design custom Superstars, GMs, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, and more. Custom arenas are now playable online, and advanced customization has been added to created entrances.

Here are all the details on the Standard, Cross-gen, Deluxe, and Icon Editions for WWE 2K23.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats;

The Cross-Gen Edition will be available digitally for $69.99 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Cross-Gen edition includes the Standard Edition across previous and current-gen platforms within the same console family and the same PlayStation or Xbox account***;

The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs****; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger; Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-GenEditions!*****;

The Icon Edition will be available for $119.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, featuring original cover art by renowned WWE-inspired artist Rob Schamberger. In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the Icon Edition includes the Ruthless Aggression Pack, celebrating 20 years of John Cena's WWE career by featuring John Cena's early "Prototype" character, as well as "Leviathan" Batista, developmental rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, the John Cena Legacy Championship and WrestleMania 22 Arena. Additional bonus content includes an Emerald Paul Heyman MyFACTION Manager Card and three Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Icon Edition will be available from March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions!*****;

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack Pre-Order Offer: Players who pre-ordered the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will receive the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character, as well as a Ruby tier Bad Bunny MyFACTION card.* The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack is included in the Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition at launch.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

Are you excited for WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!