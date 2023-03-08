WWE 2K23 Reveals MyRISE and MyFACTION Details, Including New Storylines, Pink Diamond Tier, and More

This week has been a busy one for WWE 2K23, as 2K has pulled the curtain back on its DLC and Season Pass plans, new additions to MyGM, and the Creation Suite. Now 2K has revealed new details about the returning MyRISE and MyFACTION modes, and both look to build upon the versions seen in WWE 2K22. MyRISE is getting two new storylines and the ability to bring your MyRISE superstar into other areas of the game, while MyFACTION will now allow you to take your Faction online along with a new tier of superstars to collect.

MyRISE will bring two new storylines into the mode titled The Legacy and The Lock, and The Legacy will have you playing as a second-generation superstar finding their way to the top while managing the pressure of their heritage. The Lock will have you entering as a top-tier athlete making their debut amid the WWE hype machine, with you as a once-in-a-lifetime talent groomed for success.

You'll be able to go behind the scenes of WWE while you play politics and make choices about your career that will have an impact on how the story unfolds. The other welcome addition to the mode is the ability to export your MyRISE character to other modes, so they will be playable across the rest of the game. You can also import characters into MyRISE, so it appears you will have full control over your MyRISE experience.

Over in MyFACTION, you will be able to take your Faction online for the first time so you can compete against others in online quick play. You'll also be able to discover unique match-ups with Live Events, which will coincide with Premium Live Events and offer cool things for fans to keep their collection going. There will also be a brand new Pink Diamond tier coming post-launch, which will be the highest-rated card tier and will feature cool effects to make your collection even more impressive.

WWE 2K23 Senior Narrative Designer Andrea Listenberger also provided some insight into the additions to MyRISE and what they took away most from WWE 2K22's iteration of the mode.

"So for MyRISE '23, we tried to listen to what people really enjoyed about MyRISE '22. The choices, the branching, the ability to choose your direction. And we also heard what people missed from previous iterations of MyRISE, a little bit more of a narrative through-line, more specific storytelling. And then we obviously knew that we had to bring the stuff that was common throughout both versions. Larger-than-life cut scenes that kind of represent what you see in WWE. Matches that matter and progress the storyline," Listenberger said.

"So for 2K23, we're presenting what we kind of feel is the best of both of those worlds and a really unique experience for fans with two new unique storylines. One's called The Legacy where you get to start your WWE career with a little bit of an extra plus or depending on how you see it, maybe not so much, as a second-generation superstar who has to make their way up through WWE while they're also managing the expectation that's placed upon them," Listenberger said.

"And the other storyline, a completely different kind of debut where you play as a character known as The Lock, where you're someone who's coming from the indies, a top tier athlete who's been hyped beyond imagined for your debut," Listenberger said. "You see how that goes from there and how you're able to hang with the superstars in WWE. We really made it a larger emphasis to really make it feel like you're going behind the scenes of WWE and playing with the politics that people like to talk about online with their friends when everything hits on-screen on their programming."

"So I think that's really unique this year, and we're getting you right into the action as each story starts with your WWE debut. We know some people love those performance-centered storylines, but we wanted to mix it up and get you straight to the top as you play and discover these storylines for this year. So we're excited to get these out into the world," Listenberger said.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

Are you excited for WWE 2K23?