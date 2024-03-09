WWE 2K24 1.03 Patch Features Superstar Updates, Creation Suite Fixes, and More
The new 1.03 patch for WWE 2K24 brings updates to Bianca Belair, Chyna, Creation Suite, MyFaction, and more.
WWE 2K24 is finally out in the wild, but 2K isn't slowing down and just released an update to the game that fixes a bevy of issues. The 1.03 patch addresses some Superstar-specific issues for Bianca Belair, Chyna, and Ivy Nile, and then also makes a much-needed update to the Creation Suite side, fixing crashes that might occur when selecting options within the mode. An image resizing issue in Create-An-Arena is also addressed, as well as other various updates to Universe mode and Online multiplayer, but it's actually MyFaction that has received the most updates. You can check out the full rundown for Patch 1.03 below.
General
- Addressed reported concerns that a crash might occur when selecting any of the options within Community Creations
- Addressed reported concerns related to Alt attires for Bianca Belair
- Addressed reported concerns related to Chyna's hair behaving incorrectly
- Addressed reported concerns related to the Ivy Nile 2 taunt and the reversal for Elevated Triangle Chokes
Online
- Made improvements to the War Games online experience
- Addressed reported concerns related to a possible desync when props would collide
Create-a-Superstar
- Addressed reported concerns related to the reuse of the same image on a Superstar counting against the image total.
Create-an-Arena
- Improved image resizing
Universe
- Various stability improvements
- Address reported concerns related to The Backstage Brawl match rules failing to apply when entering game with custom arena
MyFACTION
- Addressed reported concerns related to incorrect match objective descriptions
- Addressed reported concerns related to the inability to purchase a defeated boss card
- Addressed reported concerns related to Signature blockbuster failing to complete Autographed
- Addressed reported concerns related to the inability to go into active faction if lineup does not have required open slots
- Improved stability when viewing the leaderboards
- Addressed reported concerns related to going into ranked play after activating an activity card
- Addressed reported concerns related to the Green rectangle that would display on top right of boss superstar cards
What have you thought of WWE 2K24 so far? Let us know in the comments and you can also talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!0comments