WWE 2K24 1.03 Patch Features Superstar Updates, Creation Suite Fixes, and More

WWE 2K24 is finally out in the wild, but 2K isn't slowing down and just released an update to the game that fixes a bevy of issues. The 1.03 patch addresses some Superstar-specific issues for Bianca Belair, Chyna, and Ivy Nile, and then also makes a much-needed update to the Creation Suite side, fixing crashes that might occur when selecting options within the mode. An image resizing issue in Create-An-Arena is also addressed, as well as other various updates to Universe mode and Online multiplayer, but it's actually MyFaction that has received the most updates. You can check out the full rundown for Patch 1.03 below.

General

Addressed reported concerns that a crash might occur when selecting any of the options within Community Creations

Addressed reported concerns related to Alt attires for Bianca Belair

Addressed reported concerns related to Chyna's hair behaving incorrectly

Addressed reported concerns related to the Ivy Nile 2 taunt and the reversal for Elevated Triangle Chokes

Online

Made improvements to the War Games online experience

Addressed reported concerns related to a possible desync when props would collide

Create-a-Superstar

Addressed reported concerns related to the reuse of the same image on a Superstar counting against the image total.

Create-an-Arena

Improved image resizing

Universe

Various stability improvements

Address reported concerns related to The Backstage Brawl match rules failing to apply when entering game with custom arena

MyFACTION

Addressed reported concerns related to incorrect match objective descriptions

Addressed reported concerns related to the inability to purchase a defeated boss card

Addressed reported concerns related to Signature blockbuster failing to complete Autographed

Addressed reported concerns related to the inability to go into active faction if lineup does not have required open slots

Improved stability when viewing the leaderboards

Addressed reported concerns related to going into ranked play after activating an activity card

Addressed reported concerns related to the Green rectangle that would display on top right of boss superstar cards

