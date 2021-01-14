Adam Pearce Pleads With Roman Reigns to Stop Their Royal Rumble Match From Happening

✖

Last week's Friday Night SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns sabotaging a No. 1 contender's gauntlet match, causing WWE official Adam Pearce to pin Shinsuke Nakamura and become the next challenger for his WWE Universal Championship. Pearce is an accomplished independent wrestler in his own right, holding the NWA World Heavyweight Championship five times for more than 1,000 days in his prime. But "Scrap Daddy" took to Twitter on Thursday with a message directed at Reigns, asking him to "end this charade" and call off their match at the Royal Rumble.

"So Roman, this isn't the way I was hoping to appeal to you. But considering I can't get anybody to return my calls this week and tomorrow's Friday, this is kind of a last-ditch (attempt)," Pearce said while standing outside the WWE Performance Center. "You know that I think all this is ridiculous. What happened last week, everything that was said, putting me in a match against you at the Rumble. I'm not sure how all this came to be, but here we are. And here we are once again with me asking you, please end this game."

Over the past week Pearce's Twitter account has told somewhat of a different story, as he's hyped himself and his old fans up for one more match. He initially retired from in-ring competition in December 2014 and signed on as a full-time Performance Center trainer and NXT producer in 2015, and gradually climbed his way up the ranks backstage. With no general manager or commissioner characters to run the shows, Pearce has taken on more of an authoritative role on-camera over the past year on both Raw and SmackDown.

I enjoyed my two decade ride; I honestly loved it. And at the end, I was ready and happy to ride off into the sunset. The “Head of the Table” put the keys back in my hand and forced me to take the wheel. And so, we ride again... https://t.co/0SdPH3VIN4 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 9, 2021

Of course I’m not in my wrestling “prime”, I haven’t had a match in 6+ years! But I didn’t ASK for this. With no choice but to fight, I’ve got to do whatever I can to make Roman feel EXACTLY like I did at the end of this match many years ago: https://t.co/Ae9h94VLev (1/2) — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 10, 2021

“I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” pic.twitter.com/UtFGgGQulr — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 14, 2021

