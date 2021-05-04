Watch: WWE's Adam Pearce Responds to Bizarre Request From Fans

✖

WWE official Adam Pearce took to Twitter on Tuesday to address some of the stranger messages he's recently received on social media. Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown have seen Sonya Deville go behind Pearce's back and make crucial decisions, such as ending Charlotte Flair's suspension and inserting her into the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. Pearce claimed people have been telling him to slap Deville in response, which he firmly rejected.

"I appreciate the interaction, but no I have zero interest in slapping Sonya Deville," Pearce said. "It's not how I choose to lead or govern. Certainly someone in my position shouldn't ever resort to violence. So if you're one of those people suggesting that I should be slapping Sonya or that she should be slapping me, stop."

He then joked about being told that he looks like a certain adult film star.

On top of his onscreen role, it was reported last week that Pearce is now working as WWE's Director of Live Events. The five-time former NWA World Heavyweight Champion first started working for WWE as a guest coach and trainer at the WWE Performance Center in 2013. He eventually worked his way up into being an onscreen character for both Raw and SmackDown, serving as the impartial authority figure on both shows.

He also played a pivotal role in training Bad Bunny for his in-rind debut at WrestleMania 37 last month. He described that process in an interview with Billboard.

"I think it was intimidating for him, like it would be for any new prospect walking into the WWE Performance Center," Pearce said while describing Bunny's first day at the PC. "I saw him looking around and marveling at the pictures and ring, like 'Man, this is real.'"

He then talked about how Bunny took his first bump.

"I read somewhere that a backward fall onto a mat feels like a 30 mile-per-hour car crash. That first one, [Bunny's] eyes got wide and his soul leaped out of his chest."

He later added — "When you take your first steps in any journey, you're going to goof up. And that happened," Pearce said. "I wanted to look him in the eye and see how he was going to react to that kind of thing. He's competitive with himself. But he never quits. He always says, 'Let's do it again.' He's all in. You can't teach that."