Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose Suffers Heart Attack Scare

Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose revealed via Facebook that he had suffered a “mild heart attack scare” over the weekend. Rose, real name Raymond Leppan, assured fans that he was okay.

“Some news before it gets online. Had a mild heart attack scare on Saturday,” he wrote. “Just letting everyone know I’m fine and at home already. Nothing to worry about. To all those that love me, I love you back. See you soon.”

The post was later deleted from Rose’s account.

Rose wrestled his last match for the WWE in April 2016 before being suspended 60 days for a Wellness Policy violation. Weeks later he was arrested on domestic violence and witness tampering charges, and requested his release from the company shortly after that.

While he had since spent time on the independent circuit, Rose announced in March that he was retiring from the business.

“I want to announce my full time retirement from the wonderful world of professional wrestling,” he wrote in his announcement on Instagram. “It’s been one hell of a ride. I will be fullfiling all dates currently booked but not taking any more bookings going forward. Thank you to the fans who supported me, the promoters who booked me, all the good brothers and sisters who worked with me. Mainly thank you to the @wwe for letting a 9 year old South African boy live his dream. Many blessings and so much love to all. Goodbye and thank you.”

